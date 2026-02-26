Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brink's, NCR Ink $6.6B Deal As Sidley, King & Spalding Advise

By Al Barbarino ( February 26, 2026, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Brink's Co. said Thursday it has agreed to purchase NCR Atleos in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $6.6 billion, with Sidley Austin LLP advising Brink's and King & Spalding LLP guiding NCR....

