EEOC Backs Bathroom Exclusion For Trans Federal Worker

By Vin Gurrieri ( February 26, 2026, 10:27 PM EST) -- Federal employers can lawfully block transgender workers from using bathrooms and changing facilities that align with their gender identity, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled Thursday in an administrative appeal involving a civilian Army employee....

