Expert Analysis

What Employers Should Know About Calif. PAGA Proposal

By Eric Distelburger and Chris Jalian ( March 3, 2026, 3:18 PM EST) -- On Feb. 6, California's Labor and Workforce Development Agency issued proposed rulemaking concerning interpretation of the Private Attorneys General Act. The proposed regulations come after significant legislative reforms were made to PAGA in 2024, and continue a trend of curbing excessive litigation associated with the statute....

