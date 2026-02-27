Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Army Corps Fights Bid To Void Alaskan Gold Mining Permit

By Crystal Owens ( February 27, 2026, 4:06 PM EST) -- The federal government is asking an Alaska district court to deny a bid by several Indigenous communities to vacate a permit associated with a placer gold mining project in the Bonanza Channel near Nome, saying its decision falls well within the "broad zone of reasonableness" under Supreme Court precedent....

