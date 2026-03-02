Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WilmerHale Rehires Former Va. Solicitor General

By Jack Rodgers ( March 2, 2026, 1:35 PM EST) -- WilmerHale has rehired Virginia's former solicitor general, who left the firm in 2022 to work in government, to lend his perspective on state attorneys general matters and appellate and government litigation, the firm announced Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®