Senate Banking Dems Call For Binance Deal Compliance Probe

By Courtney Bublé ( March 2, 2026, 5:21 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats on the banking committee are pressing the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of the Treasury to investigate reports that cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. could be flouting the requirements of a 2023 settlement agreement. ...

