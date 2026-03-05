Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Unique Issues Facing Brand-Compounder Patent Litigation

By Michael Abernathy, Christopher Betti and Michael Sikora ( March 5, 2026, 5:55 PM EST) -- Recent developments involving compounded GLP-1 tablet products have fostered questions about compounding pharmacies as new and substantial sources of prescription drugs, and whether intellectual property disputes may increase....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies