WTO Most‑Favored‑Nation Reform May Hold Promise

By Alan Yanovich ( March 2, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- A rethink of the most‑favored‑nation principle at the World Trade Organization is underway, with potentially significant implications for economic operators worldwide. Initially proposed by the U.S., the debate has since been endorsed by the European Union and more recently by WTO Director‑General Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala. MFN reform has therefore moved to the center of current WTO reform discussions and is expected to feature prominently at the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, being held March 26 to March 29....