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White Ex-Penn State Prof Gets Traction In 3rd Circ. Bias Fight

By Vin Gurrieri ( March 18, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Penn State University faced headwinds at the Third Circuit on Wednesday as it pushed to preserve its trial court win over a white former professor's race discrimination suit, with one judge taking the school's attorney to task for categorizing the case as a broad attack on diversity, equity and inclusion programs....

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