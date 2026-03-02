Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Scientists Slam 'Political Attack' On Judges' Reference Book

By Lauren Berg ( March 2, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- Partisan politics is interfering with a reference manual judges routinely rely on to understand complicated scientific evidence, according to more than two dozen contributors who on Monday raised the alarm about Republican attorneys general successfully lobbying for a chapter on climate change to be deleted....

