Select Medical's $3.9B Deal Is Latest Insider-Led Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( March 4, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- Select Medical Holdings Corp. will be taken private in a $3.9 billion deal led by its executive chair, another senior executive, and the private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, marking the latest in a series of recent insider-led buyouts....

