Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bradley Arant Hires Hilgers Gov't Enforcement Group Leader

By Jack Rodgers ( March 3, 2026, 3:41 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired the former government enforcement and investigations practice leader at Hilgers PLLC, who is joining the firm in Dallas alongside another addition the firm is making in the nation's capital, the firm announced Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies