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Expert Analysis

Compliance Takeaways Amid Increased Auto Finance Scrutiny

By Daniel Wittenberg and Tanya Lewis ( March 16, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The year is now well underway, and federal and state regulators are signaling continued attention on consumer protection in auto finance. The year started with a major development on the consumer automotive finance front: the approval of an industrial bank charter for Ford Motor Co. Several other themes have recently emerged across regulatory agencies' public statements, enforcement actions and supervisory guidance....

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