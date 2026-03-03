Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Early Publicity Could Poison DOJ's Criminal Cases, Attys Say

By Phillip Bantz ( March 3, 2026, 5:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has shrugged off long-standing prosecutorial policies against publicizing criminal probes in their early stages and disparaging the targets, an "unusual" and "troubling" development that threatens the integrity of investigations, grand jury proceedings and the right to a fair trial, experts tell Law360....

