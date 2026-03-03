Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Atty's Slip Reveals Social Media Trial Plaintiff's Identity

By Craig Clough ( March 3, 2026, 10:05 PM EST) -- An attorney for Meta Platforms on Tuesday revealed the highly guarded full name of the plaintiff in a landmark bellwether trial accusing its Instagram platform and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health, prompting the Los Angeles judge overseeing the case to strike it from the record and order everyone in the courtroom not to reveal it....

