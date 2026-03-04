Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AAA Unveils New AI-Powered Arbitrator Tool

By Caroline Simson ( March 4, 2026, 8:50 PM EST) -- The American Arbitration Association said Wednesday it is launching a new "Resolution Simulator" that will provide an artificial intelligence-generated simulated decision based on a user's submissions and feedback, building on a similar initiative undertaken last year....

