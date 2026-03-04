Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hayden AI Hits Co-Founder With Fraud, Trade Secret Claims

By Elliot Weld ( March 4, 2026, 9:06 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence startup Hayden AI has sued one of its co-founders, alleging that after it fired him for forging board signatures and improperly charging personal expenses, he took large amounts of trade secret data to start a competing company....

