Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Judge Trims Co.'s $116M Investment Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti ( March 4, 2026, 6:51 PM EST) -- A North Carolina state court has trimmed a company's suit claiming that its insurer obstructed its recovery of more than $116 million in coverage for an investment that didn't pay out on time, tossing a breach of contract claim while preserving bad faith and statutory violation claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms