Ex-NFL Player Challenges Adviser's Late Payment Demand

By Hayley Fowler ( March 4, 2026, 7:03 PM EST) -- Retired NFL player Mike Rucker and his wife on Wednesday urged North Carolina's business court not to let their former financial adviser countersue them for nonpayment, arguing he can't decide after 20 years that he deserves compensation when that was never the agreement....

