Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Neb. AG Hits Roblox With Suit Over Kid Safety

By Emily Field ( March 5, 2026, 4:27 PM EST) -- Nebraska on Wednesday became the latest state to hit popular gaming platform Roblox with a suit alleging that it fails to protect children against online predators, saying even new age verification policies are not enough to safeguard minors....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies