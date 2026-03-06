Sentencing Amendments Could Spell Paradigm Shift

By Mark Allenbaugh and Doug Passon ( March 6, 2026, 4:48 PM EST) -- When the U.S. sentencing guidelines went into effect in the mid-1980s, they came with two congressional directives: (1) "that the guidelines reflect the general appropriateness of imposing a sentence other than imprisonment" for first-time offenders who have "not been convicted of a crime of violence or an otherwise serious offense,"[1] and (2) to ensure the guidelines are "formulated to minimize the likelihood that the Federal prison population will exceed the capacity of the Federal prisons."[2]...