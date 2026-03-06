Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eversheds Boosts Disputes Team With DLA Piper Double Hire

By Joyce Hanson ( March 6, 2026, 2:44 AM GMT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired two DLA Piper lawyers to help expand its global disputes team, saying Thursday the senior appointments will strengthen the firm's specialist regulatory and cross‑border disputes capabilities....

