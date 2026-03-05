Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Exits Last Outstanding Fed Enforcement Order

By Jon Hill ( March 5, 2026, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve on Thursday closed out the rest of a 2018 enforcement order issued against Wells Fargo & Co. in the wake of its fake accounts scandal, saying the bank has met all requirements for release after nearly a decade of work....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies