Atty Who Prosecuted Trump Seeks Seat On Ga. Appeals Court

By Kelcey Caulder ( March 6, 2026, 5:57 PM EST) -- A deputy district attorney who served on the team that prosecuted President Donald Trump on election interference charges has announced he will be running against incumbent Judge E. Trenton Brown III for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals....

