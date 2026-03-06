Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trade Court Takes Heat Off Commerce Over Pasta Duty

By Jack McLoone ( March 6, 2026, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved the Department of Commerce's second attempt at applying a specific countervailing duty on an Italian pasta company's imports into the U.S., finding Commerce adequately explained its consideration of Italian subsidy programs was based on missing information....

