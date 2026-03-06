Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Biz Court Won't Take On Insurer's $20M Judgment Dispute

By Hope Patti ( March 6, 2026, 7:22 PM EST) -- An insurer's suit seeking to collect an outstanding $20 million judgment entered against a North Carolina businessman will be heard in superior court, a state business court judge ruled, finding that the dispute did not meet the statutory requirements for designation as a mandatory complex business case....

