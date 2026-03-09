Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. State Bill Would Expand AG Power To Demand Docs

By Emily Sawicki ( March 9, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A bill making its way through the Washington Legislature would enhance the power of the state attorney general to demand document production and testimony in civil matters, including suspected violations of the U.S. and Washington constitutions, allowing prosecutors to seek documents from elected officials and law enforcement agencies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies