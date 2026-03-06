Employment Authority: 6th Circ. EFAA Ruling Reach

By Irene Spezzamonte ( March 6, 2026, 9:30 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a Sixth Circuit's decision that the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act shields from arbitration a suit alleging sex harassment and disability bias claims could have an impact on other courts, how the U.S. Department of Labor could return to an earlier version of a Fair Labor Standards Act joint employer test and how the recent changes the National Labor Relations Board general counsel rolled out could ease the path to settlement and rein in the investigation of alleged rules violations....