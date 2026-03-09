Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NJ Child Welfare IT Tech Indicted In Bribe-For-Info Scheme

By Parker Quinlan ( March 9, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A former IT employee with New Jersey's Department of Children and Families has been indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly posing as a caseworker and taking bribes in exchange for confidential information about an ongoing agency investigation....

