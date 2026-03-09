Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Fund Can't Challenge Tax Method Again, Tribunal Says

By Josh White ( March 9, 2026, 7:39 PM GMT) -- A property fund's appeal against the U.K. tax authority's decision to reject its claim to £5.2 million ($6.96 million) in tax relief for the cost of renovating a hotel near London Luton Airport was dismissed by a London tribunal, which said the matter was already decided....

