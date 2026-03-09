Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brookfield Strikes $83.75M TerraForm Merger Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( March 9, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A proposed $83.75 million settlement has been filed in the Delaware Chancery Court to resolve long-running shareholder litigation accusing Brookfield Asset Management of exploiting minority investors during its 2020 take-private merger with renewable energy company TerraForm Power Inc....

