Dish Network Urges NLRB To Beef Up Win In Layoff Case

By Emily Brill ( March 9, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge correctly awarded a win to Dish Network in its dispute with an ex-worker over his layoff, but the judge's opinion should have specified that the ex-worker is ineligible for rehire due to his post-layoff conduct, the company told the NLRB....

