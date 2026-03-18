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Texas Biz Court's Likely Role In Patent Fights Becoming Clear

By Dani Kass ( March 18, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Business Court has released its first opinion exploring when intellectual property can be used to create jurisdiction, and attorneys say the decision involving state trade secret law offers insight into when patent matters can be pursued there....

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