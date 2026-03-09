Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. County DA Sidelined In Election Case Legal Fee Fight

By Kelcey Caulder ( March 9, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office cannot fight President Donald Trump and his co-defendants' bid for millions of dollars in legal fees incurred defending a now-dropped election interference case, a Georgia judge ruled Monday, saying District Attorney Fani Willis and her office had been "'wholly disqualified'" by an appeals court....

