Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PlayStation Users Say Sony Made Them 'Captives' In £5B Trial

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley ( March 10, 2026, 3:01 PM GMT) -- Sony has a "total grip" on the digital PlayStation market, lawyers representing millions of gamers said Tuesday at the opening of a £5 billion ($6.7 billion) class action against the tech giant, arguing it had made them "captives" of the brand and allowed Sony to raise prices and quash competition....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies