DOJ Official Faces Ethics Case Over Georgetown DEI Letters

By Alison Knezevich ( March 10, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin has been hit with disciplinary charges in the nation's capital over threatening letters he sent to Georgetown University Law Center last year while he was interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C....

