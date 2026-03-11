Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ITC Finds Mexican Strawberry Imports Harming US Industry

By Jack McLoone ( March 11, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- There is a reasonable indication that fresh winter strawberries imported into the U.S. from Mexico and being sold at allegedly unfair prices are harming domestic industry, the U.S. International Trade Commission has said in a preliminary finding....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies