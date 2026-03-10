Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Senate Passes Bill Banning Masked Law Enforcement

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 10, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A bill to prohibit law enforcement officers, including federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, from concealing their faces while interacting with the public has received final approval from the Washington state Senate, making the state one of many to consider such legislation....

