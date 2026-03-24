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Managing New Fair Housing Risks Of AI Leasing Agents

By Yana Rusovski ( March 24, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 12, civil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Impact Fund, submitted formal comments opposing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's proposed rescission of the Fair Housing Act's disparate impact rule, signaling their concerns about weakening statutory protections against discriminatory practices.[1]...

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