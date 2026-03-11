Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Senior Atty For Int'l Finance Corp. Joins Hunton

By Jack Rodgers ( March 11, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has hired a former senior counsel from the International Finance Corp., who spent 12 years there and who worked as the global legal lead for the institution's asset management company....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies