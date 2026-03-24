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Royalty-Free Music Label Hits Back At Promoters In £4M Row

By Hanna Vioque ( March 24, 2026, 7:29 PM GMT) -- A royalty-free music label has rejected claims that it was well aware of a business partner's growing debts, asserting that two music promoters had breached their licensing deals to the tune of £4.1 million ($5.5 million)....

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