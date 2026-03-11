Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Justices Consider Standard In Enbridge Tunnel Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( March 11, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court, in one of two Enbridge Energy LP disputes, examined Wednesday how closely courts must scrutinize state regulators' environmental review of the proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, in a case that could decide if project review needs additional evidence and analysis....

