Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PNC Bank, Coin Dealer Sued Over $400K Elder Fraud Loss

By Sydney Price ( March 11, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank and New Jersey-based precious metals dealer American Coin & Stamp Co. Inc. have been hit with a retiree's complaint accusing them of ignoring red flags in an elder financial exploitation scheme, which involved the plaintiff handing over nearly $400,000 in gold coins directly to scammers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies