Mich. Justices Weigh Public Trust Duties in Enbridge Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( March 11, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court, in the second of two Enbridge Energy LP disputes heard Wednesday, questioned if the Michigan Public Service Commission properly handled public trust issues when it approved the company's proposed oil tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac....

