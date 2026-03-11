Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Father Sues Kratom Cos. For Son's Overdose Death

By Mike Curley ( March 11, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut man is suing a group of kratom companies in state court, alleging their products and failure to warn consumers about their risks led to his son's death from an overdose after using them....

