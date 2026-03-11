Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Florida Man Can Proceed With $13M Home Straw Buyer Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( March 11, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A home seller can pursue claims he would not have sold his Miami Beach property for $13 million had he known it was going to a straw buyer planning to flip the property a year later, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday, reviving part of the resident's lawsuit. ...

