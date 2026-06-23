Justices Say Mich. Tax Sale Allowed Under Constitution

By Maria Koklanaris ( June 23, 2026, 10:30 AM EDT) -- A Michigan county did not violate the U.S. Constitution when it took the title of a home over a tax debt, then sold the home at a low price and refunded only that amount to the homeowner, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, agreeing with the Sixth Circuit on merits but remanding the case back to that court to address procedural questions....
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