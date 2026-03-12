Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sheppard Welcomes Back Business Litigator In LA

By Christine DeRosa ( March 12, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has rehired one of its former business litigators in Los Angeles following his stint as the legal leader of boutique family office Point Break Capital LLC....

