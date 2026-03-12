Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Wins Partial Strike-Out Of £853M Battery Class Action

By William Janes ( March 12, 2026, 5:24 PM GMT) -- Apple Inc. scored a partial victory on Thursday in an £853 million ($1.1 billion) collective action over allegations that it throttled the performance of iPhone batteries as the U.K. competition court threw out part of the case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies