USPTO Clarifies Design Patent Eligibility For Computer Icons

By Theresa Schliep ( March 12, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued guidance Thursday saying computer-generated digital designs depicted in holograms, virtual reality and the like are eligible for design patents, noting that displaying images on a screen is no longer strictly necessary for patent protection....

